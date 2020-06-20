For eight consecutive weeks gasoline increases in price; other fuels also show increases in DR

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and MSMEs (MICM) reported that for the week of June 20 to 26, fuel prices increased in price, increasing between RD $ 3.90 and RD $ 4.20.

These increases have been reflected for eight consecutive weeks in gasoline, from May 1 to date.

Premium gasoline registers an increase of RD $ 3.10 per gallon, it will be sold at RD $ 201.10; the regular rises RD $ 3.00, it will cost RD $ 186.70; regular diesel will be sold at RD $ 139.80, for an increase of RD $ 3.10; the optimal gallon of diesel will cost RD $ 151.90, for an increase of RD $ 4.20.

A gallon of avtur will be sold at RD $ 109.40, registering an increase of RD $ 1.90; kerosene will cost RD $ 133.00, it raises RD $ 1.90; fuel oil # 6 will be sold at RD $ 94.80, for an increase of RD $ 2.20; A gallon of oil fuel 1% S will be sold at RD $ 102.70, it rises RD $ 0.60.

They keep their price

While liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) maintains its price, selling at RD $ 105.40 per gallon; Natural gas likewise maintains its price for the second consecutive week and will be sold at RD $ 28.97 per cubic meter.

The average exchange rate is RD $ 58.07 according to a survey carried out by the Central Bank.