Dominican Central Bank says the worst is over

Santo Domingo.- The worst of the pandemic’s impact on Dominican economic growth begins to dissipate, after hitting bottom in the second quarter, although the success of the recovery will depend on compliance with sanitary measures and the social distancing protocol.

The statement by Central Bank advisers also establishes that to reestablish growth it is necessary for economic agents and public opinion to reverse their negative expectations about the moment facing the country.

The forecasts of the International Monetary Fund and other multilateral organizations, as well as risk raters place the country’s growth between 0% and -2.0% for this year, recognizing its “strong macroeconomic fundamentals,” the good management of economic effects of the pandemic and the recovery capacity of its productive apparatus.