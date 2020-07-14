Passenger flow continues to increase in the Dominican Republic despite increase in Covid-19 cases

Las Americas, DR

Despite the fear of some passengers traveling due to the increase in cases of Covid-19 infections in the country, the influx of travelers and flights continues to grow rapidly at the different airports in the country, after its reopening.

In the first 12 days of this month, 47,186 travelers have been transited through airports managed by Aeropuertos Dominicanos XXI (Aerodom).

The corporate communication director of the company Luis López explained that 44,000 passengers entered and left through the Las Americas International Airport, José Francisco Peña Gómez.

López pointed out that the rest traveled through the Gregorio Luperon International Airport, in Puerto Plata, and Doctor Joaquín Balaguer, Higüero, in Santo Domingo, in the National District.

The executive explained that compared to 2019, those 47,186 passengers that passed through in the first 12 days of this month represent 25% of the traffic handled by the three terminals last year.

Destinations

The flights scheduled for this arrival and departure Tuesday from the Las Americas terminal departed with destinations to United States cities, such as New York, Miami, Boston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New Jersey, and Fort Lauderdale.

In addition, flight operations to San Juan, Puerto Rico, Panama, Madrid, and Paris will be resumed, nations where it is claimed that there are still many Dominicans stranded as a result of the closure of airports due to the pandemic.

In the case of flight operations to and from countries on the European continent, airlines and Air France and Air Europa and Iberia continue to be the first to operate this route.

JetBlue continues to be the North American airline that is carrying out the most operations to and from different US destinations through the country’s airports, followed by Delta Airlines, American, Spirit, and United Airlines.

Measurements

As part of the preventive measures to protect passengers, crews, employees, and visitors to the terminal from contagion, thermal body cameras that detect travelers’ body temperatures have been established at the entrance of the facilities.

To enter the internal part of the airport, travelers, employees, and visitors must access through this space, to prevent the spread and spread of COVID-19.

Personnel from the Specialized Airport Security Corps, the Ministry of Public Health, Aerodom, and the Tourist Police work in the application and surveillance of the cameras and established controls.

Luis López clarified that many routes have not yet started operations due to the restrictions that some countries still maintain due to the pandemic and the capacity limitations that airlines maintain.

On July 1, the Government ordered the reopening of airports and tourist and hotel activities, after almost four months of inactivity due to the coronavirus pandemic.