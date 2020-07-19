COVID-19: What are the consumption prospects of the Dominican?

86% of consumers in the Dominican Republic will continue to change the priority of non-essential products

The study carried out by the EY firm, through the EY Parthenon tool, with a sample of more than 7,600 consumer responses in Costa Rica, Panama, and the Dominican Republic, reveals that consumers have significantly changed their consumption preferences towards reduction, the purchase of low-priced products and the focus on essential products.

In the short and medium-term, as consumers continue to face headwinds, they will continue to maintain cautious consumer behaviors, including downsizing, purchasing low-priced products, and changing the priority of nonessential products.

The reduction is likely to continue as the majority of consumers will continue in “savings mode” and reduce the costs of non-essential products.

The purchase of low-priced products will continue as most of the people whose income has been affected will continue to buy more accessible brands (or substitutes).

Consumers will continue to prioritize essential products in their spending, and retailers will follow consumers as they have up to now.

Online delivery platforms are likely to remain as consumers have tried them and enjoyed their convenience.

In the medium term:

Switching to higher-priced products will require a “persuasive” effort since the longer the pandemic lasts, the more satisfied consumers will be with their new (cheaper) brands; Even if their wages return to their normal amount, they will continue to buy cheaper brands.

Non-essential product categories will require strong incentives and campaigns to resume purchases on everything from electronics to cosmetics.

As consumers continue to enjoy the “new” digital channels, they will continue to purchase most of their products online.

DATA

36% of consumers in the Dominican Republic will continue in savings mode for the next 6 months.

will continue to change the priority of non-essential products. 87% of consumers in the Dominican Republic are satisfied with their online shopping experience and will continue to use this mode of purchase.

are satisfied with their online shopping experience and will continue to use this mode of purchase. 63% of consumers in the Dominican Republic have said that they will continue to buy products online in the short and medium-term.

Beyond the Covid-19