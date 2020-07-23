Dominican Republic Lifestyle Group announces new reopening

Puerto Plata. It will be in the months of November and December that the Lifestyle Group will restart its operations in the country, reported its main executives.

Messrs. Markus and Anja Wischenbart, president and vice-president of the group, reported that due to the panorama the world is facing in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and the government’s decision to approve a new state of emergency for 45 days, they considered it pertinent and prudent to postpone its reopening date, which was scheduled for August 1.

The new dates will be November 20 for Puerto Plata and December 15 for Punta Cana and Cabarete.

During all that time, they said, the Lifestyle Group has been working on a rigorous sanitation protocol and on determining how many measures are necessary to guarantee the health and well-being of those who visit them and their employees.

“Health and quality in services are and will continue to be its priority and the Group’s main focus,” they stated.