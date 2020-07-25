After several consecutive weeks on the rise, gasoline will drop in price in DR

Premium gasoline will sell at RD $ 205.20 per gallon, down RD $ 1.90; the regular will cost RD $ 194.80

Santo Domingo, DR

After more than eight consecutive weeks of rising prices, for the week of July 25 to 31, most fuels will drop in price, according to the disposition of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and MSMEs (MICM).

Starting tomorrow, premium gasoline will sell at RD $ 205.20 per gallon, down RD $ 1.90; regular petrol will cost RD $ 194.80, for a decrease of RD $ 2.60 per gallon.

A gallon of regular diesel will be sold at RD $ 149.30, down RD $ 3.40; On the other hand, optimal diesel increases RD $ 1.20, it will be sold at RD $ 164.20; Avtur will cost RD $ 116.40, it also rises RD $ 1.40.

One gallon of kerosene will cost RD $ 140.30, for an increase of RD $ 1.50 per gallon; # 6 fuel oil will sell at RD $ 101.00, down RD $ 4.60 per gallon and 1% S fuel oil will sell at RD $ 109.70, down RD $ 2.80.

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) up RD $ 2.50 per gallon and sold at $ 110.10 RD; the price of natural gas remains unchanged at RD $ 28.97 per cubic meter.