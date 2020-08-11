Cement consumption to June falls 20.3% on COVID

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Portland Cement Producers Association (ADOCEM) on Mon. reported a 20.3% fall in internal cement consumption to June, compared to the same period of 2019, mainly due to the adverse effects of COVID-19.

The figure is in ADOCEM’s economic bulletin Cementando, a trade publication that collects the economic indicators of productive activity during the quarterly and annual periods.

It said cement production during the period January-June this year stood at 2.2 million metric tons, a decrease of 23.5% compared to the same period of 2019, placing its installed capacity at 62 %.

“Despite the adverse effects on the local market caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, these results show the gradual recovery that occurs in the construction sector, after its stoppage in the first months of the health emergency due to COVID-19.”