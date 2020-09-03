Dominican oil bill plummets 47.1% in first 7 months

Santo Domingo.- The country’s oil bill fell 47.1% in the first seven months of the year, compared to the same period in 2019, a fall that deepened between April and July, a period where the effects of the COVID pandemic on the economy flared.

Between January and July 2020, the country registered oil imports of US$1.2 billion, a figure lower than the US$2.3 billion on the same date the previous year, a net reduction of US$1.1 billion.

According to the Customs Directorate, during the aforementioned period, fuel imports from the dispatch-for-consumption regime decreased by51.7%, to US$1.0 billion, a net fall of US$1.1 million in relation to the US$2.1 billion registered from January to July 2019.