First Evergo charging station in Banco Popular offices inaugurated in Torre Popular, Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The Banco Popular Dominicano and InterEnergy Group inaugurated in Torre Popular the first smart charging station for electric and hybrid vehicles of the Evergo platform, operated by the InterEnergySystemsDominicana division, as part of the agreement signed between both entities to develop sustainable mobility in the country.

Bank customers who wish to charge their vehicles may do so from Monday to Friday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm and Saturdays, from 7:00, am to 3:00 pm, at hourly cargo prices established by InterEnergySystemsDominicana. Soon, when paying the recharge with Popular Cards, you will get double Popular Miles.

The unveiling of this first Evergo charger at Banco Popular offices was attended by Messrs. Roberto Herrera, Country Manager of InterEnergy Group; and Oscar San Martin, general manager of InterEnergy Systems Dominicana. On behalf of Popular, present were Messrs. René Grullón Finet, senior executive vice president of National and International Business; José Mármol, Executive Vice President of Public Relations and Communications; Luis Espínola, Executive Vice President of Business and Investment Business; and the engineer José Hernández Caamaño, vice president of the Engineering Area.

In the coming weeks, new Evergo charging stations will be inaugurated in the main offices of Popular, thus extending the charging network to facilitate electromobility in the country.

These stations are added to another series of Popular credit facilities to boost the hybrid and electric vehicle market, included in the sustainable finance portfolio, Hazte Eco.