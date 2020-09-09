Dominican Republic Western Union allows transferring to bank accounts

Santo Domingo, DR

Western Union, a leading company in cross-border payments and transfers of money in different currencies, announced a new service that will allow users in the Dominican Republic to redirect their international money transfers to local bank accounts from the comfort of home.

Western Union’s representative in the DR, Vimenca, has begun offering a reliable direct deposit option to a bank account. Recipients can now redirect any money transfer they receive from Western Union’s global network of more than 200 countries and territories to a bank account. To do so, they must call the telephone line specified in that service. Clients will continue to have access to Western Union’s network of agencies that provide in-person care in more than 300 locations in the DR.

Evolution

“Western Union knows that when it comes to moving money, customer needs are constantly evolving. In recent months, for example, consumer preference for digital options has increased significantly,” says Mauricio Garcia, Western Union regional vice president.

Vimenca is proud to partner with Western Union to offer customers a reliable money transfer offering, says Giselle Mendez, Executive Vice President.