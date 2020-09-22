Power plant convert to natural gas ‘will save Dominicans US$3.0B’

San Pedro, Dominican Republic.- The San Pedro de Macorís Electricity Company (CESPM) on Tue. showed Gov. electricity sector officials the progress to convert its 3 power plants to natural gas, which it affirms will save the country US$3.0 billion in the next 10 years.

Officials of the Superintendence of Electricity and of the Energy and Mines Ministry participated in a tour of the plant which contributes 300MW to the national grid.

“The complete conversion, scheduled for the end of this year, will reduce some 300,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year, which positively affects the achievement of the United Nations 2030 agenda, specifically in some of the goals contained in the development objectives such as access affordable, safe, sustainable and modern energy and make cities more inclusive, safe and resilient,” local media report.

CESPM general manager Roberto Herrera said the project is part of the company’s firm commitment to efficiency and sustainability. “CESPM has been building a path to reduce the environmental impact of its operations, thus offering quality energy through the incorporation of new, more efficient, economical and environmentally friendly technologies to achieve a greener Dominican Republic.”