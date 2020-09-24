Dominican government seeks to improve the marketing and production of chickens and eggs

LA VEGA-. The Minister of Agriculture, Limber Cruz, reported that the Government seeks to improve marketing and increase food production, so last weekend he met with members and executives of the Dominican Association of Poultry Farmers (ADA).

The meeting was to learn about the situation and measures implemented in the chicken and egg production sector. In it, several reports on planning, strategies, and projects were delivered to the Minister that explain the actions carried out due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, to guarantee the production of the main protein in the Dominican’s basic diet.

The information also includes a strategic plan for the prevention of diseases and the construction of a large warehouse for frozen chickens and dehydration for commercial purposes, on the grounds of Merca Santo Domingo.

Pavel Concepción, president of the ADA, and other members presented the proposals to improve the sector, in addition to the measures taken before and during the pandemic that plagues the world.

For his part, the Minister of Agriculture recognized the work done by poultry producers to guarantee the Dominican people’s food security during the state of emergency and said that the Government is focused on improving production, credit, and marketing reaches every home at low prices.

In this sense, Limber Cruz reported that part of the credits offered by the State through Banco Agrícola with the funds announced by President Luis Abinader are aimed at the construction, improvement of infrastructures and facilities of new technologies.