As of October 15, the capacity of bank branches in Dominican Republic will increase from 80 to 88%

Santo Domingo, DR

After the coronavirus pandemic, some banks had to temporarily close offices and branches around the country. After the economic reopening, some have gradually opened. Currently, the availability of open branches is 80%, but on October 15th, it will increase to 88%.

This information was offered to Listín Diario by the Association of Commercial Banks of the Dominican Republic (ABA), which added that the branches and offices of financial entities with high client demand are working with a capacity of 90 and 100%.

“It is important to emphasize that the objective of these measures has always been to guarantee the continuity of the services of means of payments and financial, but watching over the security and protection of collaborators and clients,” assured the entity, adding that this is the reason for the gradual openings and that the banks leave a proportion of their personnel working remotely.

This week, the Superintendent of Banks, Alejandro Fernandez W, said that at this time, the most advisable thing is to encourage the use of online banking, so a campaign is being developed to motivate it, in response to the request of the Minister of Health, Plutarco Arias, who called on the Superintendent of Banks (ABA) “for the fourth time” not to allow crowds in banks by the threat that exists with the coronavirus.