More than 53 thousand companies request suspension of employment contracts due to pandemic

To date, 53,157 companies have requested the suspension of the labor contracts of 837,122 workers in the Dominican Republic due to the situation generated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Data from the Ministry of Labor detail that, as of October 12, 2020, companies have filed 159,185 requests for the suspension of labor contracts. These contracts involve 837,122 workers.

Also, the suspensions of 522,650 workers have already ceased, and 390,256 are registered in the Government’s PHASE 1 program, of which 283,238 applied and 61,989 were rejected.

The Ministry of Labor has a record of 842,146 employees registered in the FASE 2 program. Of the amount mentioned above, 507,754 workers were approved, and 61,276 were rejected to be included in the FASE 2 program.

In its version 1, FASE is the financial support of up to 8,500 pesos for formal employees who have been suspended by the companies they work for during the pandemic.

The Employee Solidarity Assistance Fund (FASE), in its version 2, the Government transfers a maximum of 5,000 pesos to each worker’s account, the remaining amount to complete the total wage of the collaborator is paid by the company.