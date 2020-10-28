Casa de Campo is nominated as the best marina in the Caribbean

La Romana, DR. The Marina Casa de Campo has been nominated as Best Marina in the Caribbean Marina category of the ACREW “Superyacht Business Awards.” The Best Superyacht Marina award recognizes marinas for providing the best standard of services and facilities to superyacht captains and crews. They are also considered candidates for their willingness to help visitors, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable stay.

Among the criteria considered for this nomination are location (proximity to the city, attraction point, navigation area), accessibility (proximity to the airport, highways), facilities and services for the crew (gyms, bars, restaurants), berthing for the yacht, events and social programs for the crew, customer service (friendly, helpful and trained staff) safety, environmental commitment, value for money.

The Superyacht Business Awards will recognize excellence in four categories: Superyacht Marinas, Provisioning Companies, Insurance Companies, and Superyacht Agents.