President’s day starts with US$114.0M port extension inaugural

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader began his workday with the ribbon-cutting Tuesday of the expansion of the DP-World Multimodal Port, at Punta Caucedo, Boca Chica (east), at a cost of US$114.0 million.

In the afternoon, the president will hold a meeting with the bishops members of the Dominican Episcopal Conference (CED), the entity tasked with directing the catholic pastoral work.

He will then lead the act of delivery of certifications of industrial safety and hygiene to institutions in the tourism area in the National Palace.