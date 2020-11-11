President awards certificates to over 100 hotels for good pandemic management

Santo Domingo, DR

President Luis Abinader gave certificates to more than one hundred hotels in the country, for having fully complied with the Covid-19 prevention protocol in the tourism sector.

“This is not just another act, it is an act that contains the values and the work that so many people and so many institutions are doing to raise the tourism sector, recover our economy and relaunch our welfare,” said the president.

He emphasized that the pandemic generated by the COVID-19 has hit all nations, but the Dominican Republic has put all the energy into not losing the seal of quality that the country exhibits.

“We had to be able to assure the flow of tourists all the guarantees of free spaces of COVID-19 and all the measures to avoid and treat any contagion. And we have succeeded! Proof of this is these certifications. In all the inspections carried out by the Ministry of Labor, it has observed that all the agreed sanitary protocols are being complied within an excellent manner,” he said.

He added that this has not only guaranteed the comfort and safety of the tourist, but also the health and reduction of the risk of contagion in the relationship with suppliers, contractors, and employees of the sector.

Abinader said that in all the inspections carried out by the Ministry of Labor, he observed that the sanitary protocols agreed upon are adequately complied with, which has guaranteed the safety and health of the tourist and avoided the risk of contagion in their relationship with suppliers, contractors, and employees of the sector.

Luis Abinader delivered the certificates together with the Minister of Labor, Luis Miguel De Camps García, which validate the compliance with the Covid-19 prevention protocol to the tourism sector.

In the ceremony that took place in the Las Cariátides room of the National Palace, the vice-president, Raquel Peña, was also present.

It is recalled that Resolution No. 18-2020, empowers in Article 4 to the Directorate General of Hygiene and Industrial Safety of the Ministry of Labor to perform operations in the hotel premises.

The delivery of these certifications represents the more than 13, 200 new and reactivated jobs in this sector, as a sign that the current authorities are following the guidelines of the President on the search for solutions for the economic and employment reactivation of the tourism sector.

On his side, the Minister of Labor, Luis Miguel De Camps, emphasized that today’s officials have adopted the guidelines and examples that emanate from the highest authority by assuming the call of the slogan #We are changing.

“This activity today is part of that change. It is evident in the collaboration and teamwork of the ministries, all coordinated in the search for the best solutions for our country,” he said.

These inspections are being carried out with the purpose of safeguarding jobs in the tourism sector in the face of the impact of the pandemic that is enveloping the country, as well as maintaining a faithful commitment along with other sectors to promote and reactivate local tourism.