Abinader: If we normalize the tourism sector we will be at the precovid level of jobs

Santo Domingo, DR

The president of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, expressed tonight the recovery of the tourism sector is one of his priorities because this is one of the industries that generate the most jobs in the country.

“If we normalize the tourism sector, we will be at the pre-COVID level of jobs,” said Abinader in his fifth address to the country since his inauguration on August 16.

According to the projections made by the end of the year, the President stressed that the number of unemployed will have been reduced to about 200,000 and that this will be mainly due to the reopening of hotels.

“This country or we are going to fly in terms of jobs,” said the president in a peculiar speech in which he did not read a speech but consisted of answers to questions from the participating public.