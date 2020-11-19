Crisis reveals dependence on Dominican tourism sector

Santo Domingo.- The pandemic has significantly impacted different sectors in the Dominican Republic, mainly in the currency generators in the country –namely tourism.

“Until we can recover the tourism sector, I dare to think, as David Collado, the new Minister of Tourism said, we cannot speak of a complete Dominican economic recovery,” said economist and consultant Henri Hebrard.

Speaking in Intec University’s Annual CANE 2020 Business and Economy Congress, Hebrard said tourism is linked with other sectors of the economy, leading it to represent about 20% of the GDP of the Dominican economy.

“What happened this year is the best demonstration of the enormous relevance that the tourism sector has, not only in the tourist regions, but in the entire national geography through productive and services chains.”