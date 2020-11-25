CONEP highlights the importance of responsible mining for the development of the Dominican Republic

Urges to pay special attention to mining projects, evaluating the economic, social, and environmental impact

The president of the National Council of Private Enterprise (CONEP), Pedro Brache, recognized the importance of mining for the Dominican Republic’s development.

“Just at a time when we are exploring formulas that allow us to reactivate our economy and achieve the sustainability of our development, we must prioritize support for responsible mining in our country,” Brache said.

In this sense, the president of CONEP highlighted the participation that mining activity has had in recent years in attracting foreign investment, exports, job creation, national purchases, and contributions to the treasury.

He added that the potential for performance in all these indicators is even more significant, promoting public policies that benefit said sector.

“We must recognize that even in the face of a complex international panorama, President Luis Abinader promotes a favorable climate for investment, elimination of obstacles, and reduction of bureaucracy,” said Brache.

Likewise, he called for paying particular attention to mining projects, evaluating the economic, social, and environmental impact that they may have.