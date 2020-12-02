Rebuild of the country’s 1st tourist road advances

Santiago.- Ministry of Public Works officials on Wed. supervised the reconstruction works of the La Cumbre Tourist Highway, Santiago Puerto-Plata.

“During the tour they observed the current evolution of the works, which include protection works, longitudinal and transverse drainage, retaining walls, table-type and gabion walls. Also the process of laying the cement floor,” says a statement.

It said that it’s satisfied with the level of progress, which reaches an 85% evolution with 30 paved kilometers at the country’s first panoramic road.

“The works contracted correspond to the reconstruction of 40 kilometers of highway in a mountainous area that connects the provinces of Santiago and Puerto Plata. They include extensions of the road, improvement and protection of slopes, transversal and longitudinal drainage, protection against landslides and earth.”