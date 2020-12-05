Abinader assures that this is the best time to invest in the Dominican Republic

Bayahibe, La Altagracia

President Luís Abinader assured that tourists visiting our country are safer here than in their countries of origin, noting that the coronavirus is under control by celebrating that the United States lowered the risk level from 4 to 3 for travelers who visit the country.

The Head of State said that this classification would help marketing, North American visits, and how the pandemic is being faced, where the World Health Organization (WHO) has congratulated the government’s management on controlling the coronavirus.

“We have the capacity for 12 thousand tests, three times more than those that could be carried out before we arrived, which indicates the effort we have made,” the president explained.

Abinader highlighted the importance of this achievement in those countries and that tourists can communicate it because this management is reflected in the statistics that we publish every day.

The President of the Republic issued his considerations when speaking at the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive hotel’s opening ceremony, part of the Corporación Playa Hotels & Resort of the Hilton chain.

The investment

Abinader stated that currently, it is the best time to invest in the Dominican Republic and assured that, “not only are we going to get out of the crisis, but that we are going to come out more vital than ever.”

Likewise, he valued the staff, tour operators, carriers, porters, and all those who participate and carry out the work so that tourism in the countries continues to grow, strengthen, and solidify.

“A great job, which has helped him to recover, everyone has done a great combination. A great job includes all personnel, the tour operators, the carriers, and those who do the work. The level has risen due to the excellent service given by our Dominican staff in these hotels,” he said.

He argued that there are reasons to trust more. It will provide us with more development, more jobs. With a lot of transparency, we work hard to ensure the processes so that there is a business climate where the government and the private sector are allies in this tourism business.

He congratulated the company Playa Hotels & Resort is a company with significant development and could have more with the government’s environment, recognizing that it is the first time that the Hilton brand adds its brand, aimed at the market Dominican.

“It is the first time that Hilton as a property is in the Dominican Republic. This in itself is something special. This company, which is the second most important in the world in hotel management, will not only help in this hotel but throughout the country,” he explained.

The president, who took a tour of the hotel installation, said that this is the best time to invest in the Dominican Republic, assuring that "not only are we going to get out of this crisis, but we're going to come out stronger than ever."