Government seeks to stabilize prices of basic products through Inespre

Inespre has impacted more than 232,000 families with the “Mobile Markets.”

Through the Price Stabilization Institute (Inespre), the Dominican Government is seeking to reduce the intermediation between the agricultural producer and the final consumer to reduce the prices of essential grocery products.

“That is why we are working to make the intermediation as short as possible so that everyone can do their job and the consumer can benefit,” said the director of the Institute for Price Stabilization (Inespre), Iván Hernández Guzmán.

He assures that the prices of garlic, cassava, and banana have been falling.

“The instructions of the president and how it is being planted in this country is that there is a lot of food at fair prices,” said the official.

Iván Hernández Guzmán said that they have been working with the “Mobile Markets” program going to the entire national geography.

“We have reached more than 232,000 families who have directly received the benefit of us as an institution, and the idea is to continue bringing necessities and Dominican products to that national geography,” said the official.

Producers Fair

He said that on December 19, they will have a “great producer fair and where Inespre will also participate” in the Ministry of Agriculture gardens.

“I invite the entire population to participate from 8:30 am that we will have products at field prices there,” he added.

“We, as Inespre, help the producers to get the merchandise that they sometimes have on their premises, and we take it directly to the consumer. We try to keep the price as if it is the citizen who went to the field to buy. By instructions of the president, that is what we do to lower the grocery basket.”

Iván Hernández Guzmán spoke while participating in an activity on the occasion of Retailer Day carried out by the Leyba family, where they recognized the Minister of Agriculture, Limber Cruz López, for his support and strengthening of the sector.