Report: India to open Dominican Republic mission in 2021

New Delhi.- India will open its embassy in the Dominican Republic this year, WICnews.com repots Wed.

“Last week, the Union Cabinet decided that the second-largest Caribbean nation would be one of three nations taken for the development of New Delhi’s diplomatic footprint in 2021,” the New Delhi Gov. was quoted as saying.

WIC said India first published its decision to open an embassy in Santo Domingo, capital of the Dominican Republic, in 2006. That was the day the Dominicans began their mission in New Delhi. The move was part of a push during that time by countries in the Western Hemisphere to overcome the lack of contact with India caused by distance and a gap in cultural and linguistic commonalities.

“The decision to open an office as a mutual gesture was conveyed to the then Dominican Foreign Minister Carlos Morales Troncoso by Anand Sharma, who was in charge of the Caribbean as the Minister of State for External Affairs in the Manmohan Singh cabinet. Not unexpectedly, nothing happened thereafter, and everyone in New Delhi forgot what Sharma had formally conveyed to his senior counterpart.”