Dominican exports to Haiti rise, to Puerto Rico slide

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Exporters Association (ADOEXPO) president Elizabeth Mena labeled as very positive for trade relations with our country, the recent meetings President Luis Abinader held separately with his counterparts from Puerto Rico Pedro Pierluisi and Haiti, Jovenel Moïse.

Mena highlighted that Haiti is the third destination with the highest volume of national exports and Puerto Rico the fourth, so she sees it necessary to “continue consolidating efforts to increase commercial dynamism with the two states closest to the Dominican Republic.”

The president of ADOEXPO indicated that exports to Haiti went from US$765.4 million from January to November 2019 to US$689.9 million in the same period of 2020, or a 9.9% jump.

Mena stated that in 2020 exports to Puerto Rico, under the Free Zones regime, reached US$249.1 million.

Exports to Haiti

Mena said Haiti was the third largest importer of products from the Dominican Republic for the period January-November 2020, with US$689.8 million.