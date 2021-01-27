Inespre starts the sale of chicken this Wednesday at RD $ 125 per unit in Santo Domingo

This Thursday sales will continue in the eastern region and on Friday in the north of the country.

Santo Domingo, DR

The Price Stabilization Institute (Inespre) began this Wednesday the sale through 40 mobile warehouses, where it will offer a whole chicken up to three pounds at RD $ 125.

Inespre will move to neighborhoods and specific areas of some provinces each day to offer products from the grocery staples basket at lower prices for the population, starting this Wednesday with Santo Domingo Oeste and the National District.

Inespre, according to the director of the entity, Iván Hernández Guzmán, will sell a pound of rice for RD $ 18, that of Creole potatoes for RD $ 18, that of red onion for RD $ 25, a pound of beans will cost RD $ 45, sugar at RD $ 20 and ham at RD $ 50.

A pound of cheese will be sold for RD $ 100, a 350-gram package of powdered milk for RD $ 100, a pound of spaghetti for RD $ 25, half a pound of garlic for RD $ 50, cans of corn for RD $ 50, and pigeon peas at RD $ 60. A can of sardines and RD $ 40 for an eight-ounce tomato paste will also be offered for RD $ 60.

In a meeting with the media, Hernández Guzmán added that Inespre would sell a special combo with a four-pound chicken, two pounds of rice, two pounds of tour beans, a pound of yellow onion, and a package of spaghetti for RD $ 299.

