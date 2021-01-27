Pact aims to boost security of airport cargo

Santo Domingo.- The National Land Transport Network (RNTT) will provide the Specialized Corps for Airport Security and Civil Aviation (CESAC) detailed information on the drivers and cargo transport vehicles affiliated to the former entity, to help increase controls on security and compliance with trade and competitiveness standards at national airports.

The measure is part of a set of actions within an institutional collaboration agreement signed by RNTT president, Armando Rivas and CESAC director Carlos R. Febrillet, at the headquarters of the official body, and attended by its staff and the secretary of the RNTT board of directors, July De la Cruz, and its executive director, Andrés Llenas.

According to Rivas, this agreement will be very beneficial for the country, because it will help to minimize the risk levels of the supply chain that is carried out through land cargo, and that “with this we contribute to the security of the national trade, which is one of the objectives of the current government.”

For Febrillet the pact supports the RNTT by checking the status of its affiliates, and that it is extensive to all airports in the country where CESAC is responsible for their security.