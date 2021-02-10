Telecoms demand 5G transparency, legal security

Santo Domingo.- The awards on the 700 MHz and 3.5 MHz frequency bands announced by the government must be made under conditions of transparency and respecting legal security, the Communication and Technology Companies Association (Comtec) said Tue.

The entity that groups the major telephone companies in the country said the Government should define and execute a plan that allows the deployment of the complementary infrastructure required by 5G technology.

Claudia García, its executive director, said the situation of municipal permits must be addressed, which she defined as a structural barrier that affects the development of telecom projects and limits the population’s access to services.

“The Dominican Republic is at a higher level of technological development among the countries of the region as a result of the commitment of the private sector and that makes it possible for the Dominican State to carry out actions aimed at migration to 5G technology.”