Utilities’ debt with power companies fell by US$106M in 2020

Santo Domingo.-The electricity distribution companies (EDE) and the Dominican State Electric Utility’s (CDEEE) debt with power companies fell by US$106 million during 2020, compared to the previous year.

The credit commitments of the four agencies with the Dominican power companies grouped in ADIE fell 33.3% between December 2019 and the same month of 2020, from US$317.6 million to US$211.6 million.

It is the lowest level since 2016 of the debt that EDE and CDEEE maintain with the power companies. As of December of that year, the commitments totaled US$169 million.