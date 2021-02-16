Global Finance awards Banreservas in three categories as the best bank in the country

The bank was recognized as the best foreign trade provider, currency exchange services, and the best treasury bank and cash management.

The international magazine Global Finance awarded Banreservas as the best Dominican bank in 2021, in three categories, valuing that it has been an ally of citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic, and praised its digital technology to support both the private sector and government programs.

The bank’s three awards are the best provider of foreign trade financing, the best foreign exchange service provider, and the best treasury bank and cash management.

These awards highlight the entity’s leadership and consistent performance to continue offering the necessary products and services so that national and foreign companies that invest in the country can operate and comply with international parameters, highlighting a press release.

In this regard, at the end of 2020, Banreservas had more than 50 correspondent banks abroad, which allows it to offer an efficient service, both for individual and business clients who wish to carry out transactions from or abroad.

“It is worth mentioning the SWIFT-GPI service, now available, which offers customers greater traceability of their payments with a unique transactional code, which increases transparency and shortens transaction time,” the document highlights.

Digital transactions

Another factor to be considered by Global Finance to grant Banreservas the award as the best treasury bank and cash management is that as of September 2020, 71% of all financial transactions were carried out through digital channels, representing an increase of 8.7%, compared to the previous year.

“Confidence in mobile banking technology continues to grow, regardless of the device used,” Global Finance emphasizes.

In 2020, the Reserve Bank received 22 international awards and distinctions for its extraordinary performance in various areas of business, sustainability, and innovation.

These recognitions were granted by companies such as Visa, and national and international publications, including LatinFinance, Global Finance, World Finance, Euromoney, The Banker, FICO, Mercado Magazine, Strategy & Business, and IDB Invest.