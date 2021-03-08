Entry of Dominican passengers and tourists fell 50%+ in Jan., Feb.

Santo Domingo.- The entry of Dominican passengers and tourists through international airports fell more than 50% in the first two months compared to the same period of 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 crisis in commercial aviation, tourism and the economy.

According to Civil Aviation Board (JAC) data, in January 2020, 640,629 passengers entered Dominican international airports and in that same period, 705,061 travelers left.

In February 2020, 719,550 passengers entered through Las Américas and Gregorio Luperón, from Puerto Plata, and other airport terminals, while 756,181 travelers departed.

During the same period, but this year, there has been a drastic drop in the influx of national and foreign travelers to the country.

Dominican airports manager Aerodom statistics indicate that through international airports the number of travelers decreased 51.1% in January compared to the same period in 2020.