Trust looks to boost natural gas vehicles, diversify energy sources

Santo Domingo.-The Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Mipymes (MICM) and the Fiduciaria Reservas on Tue. launched the new “Administration Trust for the Natural Gas Massification Program (Masgas)” to promote the expansion of the unconventional vehicle fleet and diversify energy sources.

The initiative was agreed between Víctor Bisonó, Minister of the MICM; Samuel Pereyra, president of the Board of Directors of Fiduciaria Reservas and administrator of Banreservas and Andrés Van Der Horst Álvarez, general manager of Fiduciaria Reservas.

The Masgas Trust has an equity of 100 million pesos for historical flows from the Margin of Development of Natural Gas Vehicles (Mdgnv) levied on companies which import that fuel.

“It’s an initiative that arises from the country vision that the government of President Luis Abinader has been promoting, such as the consolidation of the unconventional vehicle fleet through the diversification of energy sources in transport, always bearing in mind that our main goal is to migrate towards sustainable mobility,” Bisonó said.