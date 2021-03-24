What you need to know to be a supplier of the State

Santo Domingo, DR.

Suppose you think that you must have an established company or own a factory to be a supplier or supplier of the State. In that case, you’re mistaken. Suppose you have a product to offer, or you are an independent professional who offers its services. In that case, you can be a supplier of the State, just like any other company or consortium.

The only requirement to be able to sell to the State is to register as a “State supplier,” which you can do both virtually and by visiting the General Directorate of Public Procurement and Contracting (DGCP), and you can achieve it by following the following steps:

If you do not have a company incorporated, it is your responsibility to register as a naturalized person. For this, you need to request previously in the General Directorate of Internal Taxes (DGII) your National Registry of Taxpayers (RNC) of a naturalized person.

After you have your RNC, enter the DGCP website or visit its facilities, and there you fill out an application form for the “State Provider Registry.” You have to attach a copy of your identity card to this application, a simple declaration of natural persons (you can download a model from the same DGCP website).

You must also register a bank account for State payments. For this, you must fill out a form and take certification from the bank where you have your account signed and stamped, showing account number, type of account (checking or savings), and currency.

This registration process as a State provider is entirely free and the waiting time, if you request it through the website, is two days, with the advantage of being available 24 hours a day.

If you make the request directly at the offices of the DGCP, the delivery of the record will take four (4) working days.

Statistics

At the end of 2020, in the General Directorate of Public Procurement (DGCP), there were 88,807 records of State suppliers, 69% corresponded to men (61,307), 24.2% to women, and 6.7% did not specify gender.

Most of the records belong to individuals (39,168) and medium-sized companies (39,113), followed by micro-companies (6,941) and small companies are 3,585.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the central government institutions hired RD $ 33,330.5 million.