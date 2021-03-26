Local airlines want to compete on equal footing with foreign ones

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Airline Association (ADLA) and Air Century president Omar Chahín, on Fri. asked government support so that “local airlines can compete on an equal footing with those of international capitals.”

He said it would “accelerate the recovery process from the adverse effects generated by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Chahín explained the situation that local airlines are going through during a meeting with Civil Aviation Board –JAC-president José Marte Piantini, “so that both parties can strengthen and consolidate the national airline industry.”

At the meeting, Marte Piantini cited the measures and provisions that the JAC has adopted to enforce its role and the plans that it will implement to strengthen the commercial aviation industry.