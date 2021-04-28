Sales at Haiti markets account for 7.5% of Dominican exports

Santo Domingo. –The sales of the Dominican Republic-Haiti binational markets equal 7.5% of total Dominican exports, according to a study by the Central Bank.

The data appear in the “Economic Study of the Dominican-Haitian Border Market 2014-2018,” presented by central banker Héctor Valdez Albizu.

“In 2017, exports amounted to 331.5 million dollars, which is equivalent to 7.5% of the total sales of the Dominican Republic abroad; and imports stood at US$98.1 million.”

The study says that when applying the adjustment for the purposes of the current account of the balance of payments for the years 2018 and 2019, informal exports to the neighboring country amounted to 357.2 million and 345.9 million respectively.