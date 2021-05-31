Dominican manufacturing activity declines in April

Santo Domingo.- The Monthly Manufacturing Activity Index (IMAM) of the Association of Industries of the Dominican Republic (AIRD) fell in April 2021 compared to March of the same year, from 66.8 to 53.6.

The index is a portrait of the manufacturing activity of one month in relation to the previous one. All its components were down last month, compared to March.

It specified that when the IMAM is below the 50-point threshold, it reflects that the economic conditions and prospects of the manufacturing sector are considered unfavorable. By standing at 53.6 in April, its behavior is located as positive in relation to March 2021.

To conform the IMAN, the balance of opinion of five variables is established: the volume of sales, that of production, the behavior of employment, the delivery time taken by suppliers and the behavior of inventories of item lines and raw materials of a month with respect to the others.