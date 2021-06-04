Dominican economy expects foreign investment of +US$2.7B in 2021

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican authorities project that during 2021 the country will register Direct Foreign Investments (FDI) in excess of US$2.7 billion.

Between January-March, the ProDominicana portal registers an investment of US$851.1 billion.

From 2010 to 2020, the Dominican Republic registers Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) amounting to 27.9 billion dollars, being business leaders from the United States who invested the most, with 6.4 billion dollars.

In that same period, Canadian business leaders invested 4.7 billion dollars, followed by Brazil, investments amount to 2.4 billion dollars; from Spain 1.9 billion dollars, and Mexico 1.7 billion dollars, among other countries.