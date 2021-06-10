JAC reports Dominican Republic mobilizes 816,813 passengers in May, air sector has recovered 69%

The airports of the Dominican Republic mobilized a total of 816 813 passengers through the airport terminals, representing 69% of the total passengers transported in May 2019 (1, 185, 842 passengers), surpassing with this, its previous month, April 2021, which had closed with 57% concerning April 2019; this was announced by the president of the Civil Aviation Board (JAC), Dr. José E. Marte Piantini.

The JAC informed that it has known and approved 138 flights under the Special Permit modality, which will be operated from June to October this year. “These 138 special flights represent for the country an estimated direct income of US$77.6 million, positively impacting tourism and the country’s economy,” said Marte Piantini.

The Board also approved 1,601 round trip charter flights from June through October of this year. According to these official figures, these flights represent direct revenues estimated at US$686 million.

The President of the JAC assured that with the approval of these special flights to and from the country, it is confirmed that the Dominican Republic is a destination that has a lot of potential in terms of growth amid the pandemic.

Marte Piantini recalled that the Civil Aviation Board grants Special Permits to established airlines to operate routes that are not contained in their operating permits, aiming to explore their commercial viability to regularize them in the future.

Among the approved special flights, 80% (110 flights) will be operated to and from Russia on the Ekaterinburg/Punta Cana/Ekaterinburg, Novosibirsk/LaRomana/Novosibirsk, and Novosibirsk/PuntaCana/Novosibirsk routes. These operations represent a contribution of 39 000 new seats in the period from June 23 to October 29, 2021.

Finally, it is expected that by the end of 2021, the country’s airport terminals will reach a total of 9.2 million passengers in arrivals and departures, which would represent a 64% recovery compared to 2019, which registered 14.5 million passengers in arrivals and departures.

These 9.2 million passengers would mean an estimated contribution to GDP of around US$8 400 million.

The projected months of June to December total 5.9 million passengers in arrivals and departures, which is expected to December 2021 the country will achieve recovery of 80% compared to December 2019.

