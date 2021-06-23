Abinader opens the Dominican Southwest to tourism

Pedernales, Dominican Republic.- President Luis Abinader on Wed. led groundbreaking for the construction of the first infrastructure works of the Pedernales Tourism Development Project.

The activity was carried out near Cabo Rojo, Pedernales (southwest), where various government officials, legislators, as well as local authorities participated.

Among those present were the ministers of the Presidency, Lisandro Macarrulla; administrative officer of the Presidency, José Ignacio Paliza; of Tourism, David Collado; Deligne Ascensión Public Works; Environment, Orlando Jorge; the executive director General Directorate of Public Private Partnerships (Dgapp), Sigmund Freund, among others.