Central Bank reviews US$3.8B liquidity assistance program

Santo Domingo.- Central Banker, Héctor Valdez Albizu, met with the members of Dominican Republic’s Association of Multiple Banks (ABA) on Mon. to review the results of the measure to provide over RD$215 billion (US$3.8 billion) in liquidity, from which nearly 90,000 credit subjects have benefited through new loans, refinancing and debt restructuring at low interest rates.

Likewise, measures were established for the renewal of credit lines at maturity, in order to guarantee that the different economic sectors have the resources to continue developing their productive activities normally and thus continue to contribute to the reactivation of the Dominican economy.

“We have made every possible effort so that these stimulus measures have been a decisive step in the economic recovery of the country, making resources of more than RD$215 billion available to sectors as relevant as mipymes (micro, small and medium-sized companies), commerce, households, manufacturing, construction, agriculture, tourism and export,” Valdez said.