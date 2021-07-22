Envoy touts Dominican rum and cigars in Washington

Washington.- The Dominican Embassy in Washington held a reception to promote Dominican rum and cigars, held in the gardens of the residence of the diplomatic representative Sonia Guzmán Klang.

The activity was carried out in coordination with members of the Association of Producers of Cigars of the Dominican Republic (Procigar) and the Dominican Association of Producers of Rum (Adopron), who entertained the guests with samples of their exquisite products.

It was attended by US congress members, officials of the US federal government, representatives of the diplomatic corps, specialized agents and businessmen related to the sale and distribution of cigars and rum in Washington, Virginia and Maryland, and throughout the United States.