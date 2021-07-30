Japan lends Dominican Republic US$200M to boost budget

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Finance signed a budget support contract with the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA), in recognition of compliance with the measures implemented by the Dominican Government to curb the health, social and economic impact caused by COVID -19.

Through the agreement, the country will receive US$200 million freely available to cover part of the expenses already incurred by the State in health matters and the execution of social support programs.

The agreement was signed by the Minister of Finance, Jochi Vicente, and the resident representative of JICA in the country, Kondo Takayuki.