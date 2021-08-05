The Jamaica Chamber of Commerce is open for business

Santo Domingo.- A group of Dominican-Jamaican business leaders, with the endorsement of the Dominican Gov. on Wed. unveiled the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce in the Dominican Republic (JAMCHAMDR).

“With the inauguration of this Chamber, an institution is made available whose purpose is to continue strengthening the excellent commercial ties that unite the Dominican Republic and Jamaica, constituting a space for collaboration and support between companies, so that they can share experiences, learnings and use this platform to promote new business opportunities,” said its president, Juan José Melo.

He added that the entity will promote greater investments between both nations and the expansion of the existing ones as well.