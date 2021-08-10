Central Bank: July remittances jump US$68.7M to US$896.4M

Santo Domingo.- The Central Bank on Fri. reported that in July 2021 remittances reached US$896.4 million, surpassing by US$68.7 million those registered in July 2020.

The institution highlights that, when compared with July 2019, the year before the pandemic, remittances in July 2021 grew 40.0%, some US$256.1 million more.

“Between January and July of this year, remittances reached US$6.2 billion, or US$1.9 billion higher than the same period in 2020, registering 43.2% year-on-year growth.“