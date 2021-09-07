Report says Punta Catalina power plant on natural gas ‘infeasible’

Santo Domingo.- “Given that all the data provided only show large disbursements of funds from the Government, in pursuit of a mitigation of an oversized environmental liability, the evaluation shows that the proposed conversion (of the Punta Catalina Thermoelectric Power Plant to natural gas) constitutes an infeasible project ”.

This is the conclusion contained in the preliminary report “Conversion of Punta Catalina coal to LNG (liquefied natural gas) thermal power plant” prepared by the Energy Institute of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD), in which it is established that the change in the generation fuel from both plants will not produce extra income or savings that can offset the investment to be made.

The idea of converting the Punta Catalina generation matrix from coal to natural gas, recently expressed by the Minister of Energy and Mines, Antonio Almonte, was classified as a non-viable operation for the Dominican State.