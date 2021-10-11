Coral reefs generate US$1.1B in Dominican East

Santo Domingo.- The recreational use of the beach, recreational diving, fishing and research related to coral reefs in tourist spots in the country generate more than one billion dollars a year for the Dominican economy.

In 11.2 kilometers of the coast of Punta Cana, these activities generate US$514.4 million per year; while in 34.7 kilometers of coastline in Bayahibe the economic benefit is US$575.5 million.

Moreover, in 17 kilometers of coastline in Samaná, the contribution per year is US$52.4 million, according to an economic valuation study of ecosystem services.

The total economic contribution collected by the study carried out as a pilot in the indicated spaces total US$1.1 billion annually.

These figures were presented by the Ministries of Environment and Natural Resources and the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Development, together with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) within the “Triangular Project Development of an Innovative Financial Mechanism for the Conservation of Coral Reefs in the Dominican Republic.”