Dominican industries cringe as freight costs skyrocket

Santo Domingo.-The issue of freight costs at the international level is affecting the industries and the retail sector of the country, which have to have more time and resources to place the containers on Dominican docks.

The president of the Association of Industries of the Dominican Republic (AI-RD), Juan Celso Marranzini, highlighted that freight rates have increased between 500% and 600%.

“You have to see the magnitude that freight has increased; all this is generated by the pandemic.”