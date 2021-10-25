Instability in Haiti wreaks havoc on trade with the Dominican Republic

Entrepreneurs wait for the support of the international community to begin to reverse the crisis.

Haiti’s political instability and insecurity cause delays in delivering cargo from the Dominican Republic while negatively impacting trade between the two countries, which annually is around 900 million dollars.

Circe Almánzar, vice president of the Association of Industries of the Dominican Republic (AIRD), said that they have cases of delays and industries that do not want to carry the load, but stressed that they have not yet had an event that has affected a Dominican citizen in Haitian soil.

He admitted that the situation would affect Dominican exports since Haiti is the second most important trading partner. “However, the industries have been resilient and have maintained their exports, either through other destinations to which they take their goods,” added the businesswoman.

Fortunately, the industrialists have distributors there that guarantee the safety of the cargo, even though the situation becomes more complex every day, according to Almánzar.

Celso Marranzini, AIRD president, explained that the number on the economic impact is not available because it is a changing situation that flows as the situation changes. However, he recalled that Haiti depends on the supply of essential goods from the Dominican Republic.

Marranzini does not believe that President Luis Abinader’s alert to the population not to travel to Haiti will affect trade.

The industrialist supported the call of the Dominican, Panamanian, and Costa Rican presidents for an intervention by developed countries to intervene in the crisis of the poorest country in the West.

“We all want Haiti to regain the path of democracy and stability,” said Pedro Brache, president of the National Council of Private Enterprise (Conep).

Entrepreneurs are waiting for the support of the international community to begin to reverse the crisis. For Marranzini, the situation is a national security danger.