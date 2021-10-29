Premium gasoline rises RD $ 3.00, optimal diesel RD $ 2.50; other fuels remain the same

Santo Domingo, DR

For the week of 30 October to 5 November 2021, premium gasoline will go up RD$3.00, to be sold at RD$272.80; and optimum gasoline RD$2.50, which will cost RD$252.80; the other fuels will maintain the same price, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Mipymes (MICM) announced on Friday.

To maintain the prices of almost all fuels, the Government is assuming some RD $600 million, the agency specified through its Twitter account.

It also indicated that the average exchange rate weighted by the Central Bank (BCRD) was RD$56.52.

Here you can see the prices of the other fuels.