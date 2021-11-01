Total occupation exceeds 4.5 million workers in the Dominican Republic

Private sector employees number 1,441,365 people

Between July-September 2021, the total labor occupation reached 4,598,409, representing 97.5% of the field of October-December 2019, according to the preliminary results of the Continuous National Labor Force Survey published by the Central Bank.

The data indicate that, in year-on-year terms, total occupancy increased by 302,958 for growth of 7.05% compared to July-September 2020.

In the case of private-sector workers, as of August, they reached a figure of 1,441,365, according to the Social Security Treasury (TSS).

The TSS details that the most significant number of employees are concentrated in the service sector, with 1,092,707 workers, representing 73.73% of the total distribution of jobs.

Within this sector, the four subsectors with the highest participation are: shops, with 343,813 workers, for a ratio of 22.85%; other services are located with 280,871 employees, for 19.09%; hotels, bars, and restaurants have 9.94%, for an amount of 151,049 workers; and financial intermediation, insurance, and others, with 70,395 employees, for 4.63% of participation.

The industries composed of manufacturing, construction, mining, and quarrying have a universe of 348,658 workers, for a share of 22.83% of the total occupation of the private sector.

In the case of the agricultural sector, workers engaged in traditional crops, livestock, forestry and fishing, agricultural services, and cereal cultivation reach the figure of 43,806, for a share of 2.88%, and the TSS mentions 5,511 workers as unidentified with 0.56 of the total of 1,490,682.

The TSS reports that, until August 2021, the most significant number of jobs in the private sector have salaries between RD $ 15 thousand/month to RD $ 30 thousand, followed by positions with salaries between RD $ 10 thousand to RD $ 15 thousand. These jobs are primarily concentrated in the service sector, with 1,165,866 jobs.

As for public sector workers by economic sector, the TSS explains that as of August 2021, the most significant number of employees are concentrated in the service sector, representing 99.63% of the total distribution of jobs. Furthermore, it details that within this sector, the four subsectors with the highest participation are: public administration, with a participation of 90.80%, other services with 2.23%, and financial intermediation, insurance, and others with 2.18%.